Enensys Technologies : acquires Expway, a leading provider of Mobile Video streaming optimization…

Rennes, France - January 7th, 2019 - ENENSYS, a leading designer and manufacturer of digital video delivery technologies over Mobile, Terrestrial and Satellite Networks, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Expway, the world's leading provider of LTE Broadcast infrastructure software and solutions. The acquisition strengthens ENENSYS and Expway's ability to deploy its market leading LTE Broadcast technology, while joining efforts to aggressively build and market the first 5G Broadcastsolutions.

Based in Paris, Expway revenues consists mainly of sales of software licenses and royalties. The Group employs 45 people and generated around 95% of its sales on the overseas market with major telecom operators such as Vodafone, Verizon and Reliance Jio.

This acquisition of a recognized expert in mobile and telecom network optimization technologies (LTE Broadcast and 5G) will significantly expand ENENSYS Technologies Group's range of solutions for smartphones and tablets. These technologies enable video content to be delivered to millions of users using only one stream, thereby enhancing quality of experience and reducing bandwidth consumption and network saturation. The addition of Expway's patents means the Group now holds a total portfolio of nearly 60 patents.

This gives ENENSYS Technologies a range of efficient, proven software solutions with which to meet the challenges facing mobile operators due to the exponential rise in video consumption, an area whose strategic importance is boosted by the forthcoming arrival of 5G broadcasting.

In business terms, ENENSYS Technologies will be in a position to leverage the strategic partnerships Expway has set up with major operators, equipment suppliers and device manufacturers such as Nokia and Samsung.

ENENSYS Technologies CEO and founder Régis Le Roux said: 'The acquisition of Expway is a major milestone towards fulfilling our goal of becoming a leading provider of mobile video streaming solutions, a fast-growing market segment. We know Expway's people very well, as we have already worked with them on a number of joint projects. The solutions developed by Expway's teams have earned worldwide recognition for their efficiency, as testified by their extremely global customer portfolio consisting almost entirely of key accounts. This deal will enable us to achieve a significant milestone in our ambitious development plan by expanding our coverage of broadcast optimization solutions, regardless of the technology employed, whether DTT, OTT, satellite or mobile.'

'We are excited to have reached this agreement with ENENSYS, which is an accelerator for Expway,' said Thierry Sergent, CEO of Expway. 'It will enable a faster geographical growth, particularly with a strengthening of our presence in the United States, and a quicker adoption of Expway's technology. Both companies know each other very well, and have similar cultures, which means we can be confident in the success of integration. Our customers will directly benefit from extended customer services and accelerated innovation.'

The two companies' combined technologies will also enhance ENENSYS' Terrestrial, Satellite and Cable market offering with the inherent efficiency of broadcast technology, enabling operators to provide OTT services at greater scale. Expway's Multicast ABR and LTE Broadcast technologies will work hand in hand with ENENSYS' local Ad Insertion solution allowing DTT, Satellite and Cable network operators to increase their revenues. The combined technologies will also be a perfect match for Mission Critical Communication solutions and connected or even autonomous cars (V2X).

About ENENSYS

Based in Rennes, France, ENENSYS Technologies is a global designer and manufacturer of innovative professional equipment for the Digital Video Delivery and Broadcast industry. For 15 years the Group has been delivering highly innovative solutions to broadcasting chain operators allowing them to optimize the distribution of their content. Having invested €40 million in R&D over the last ten years, the Group has a reputation for excellence and is a market leader in solutions for optimizing, securing and monetizing DTT video flows. Its solutions are already sold to over 400 customers worldwide via three recognized brands - ENENSYS Networks, TeamCast and TestTree. ENENSYS Telecom Networks product line includes software for Mobile TV over LTE Broadcast. For more information, visit www.enensys.com.

About Expway

Expway is the LTE Broadcast content delivery expert, enabling network operators and device manufacturers to monetize the video-streaming explosion. Expway delivers content efficiently and cost effectively with consistent high quality-of-experience. Expway is the only vendor to offer a complete end-to-end, open solution providing both the multicast server and the device middleware. For more information, visit www.expway.com.