EnerCare : Competition Bureau discontinues Enercare inquiry

09/19/2019 | 06:32pm EDT

MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 19, 2019/CNW/ - Enercare Inc. ('Enercare') is pleased to announce that the Competition Bureau has discontinued its 2-year inquiry after finding that Enercare's conduct did not substantially lessen or prevent competition.

'We are very pleased with this outcome, which confirms what Enercare has always asserted: our policies, practices and contracts do not violate the Competition Act,' said Jenine Krause, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enercare. 'We look forward to continuing to provide our customers with the highest level of service, professionalism and integrity in the industry.'

About Enercare Inc.

Enercare Inc. is one of North America'slargest home and commercial services and energy solutions companies with approximately 5,100 employees under its Enercare and Service Experts brands. Enercare, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Enercare Solutions Inc., is a leading provider of water heaters, water treatment, furnaces, air conditioners and other HVAC rental products, plumbing services, protection plans and related services. With operations in Canadaand the United States, Enercare serves approximately 1.6 million customers annually. Enercare is also the largest non-utility sub-meter provider, with electricity, water, thermal and gas metering contracts for condominium and apartment suites in Canadaand through its Triacta brand, a premier designer and manufacturer of advanced sub-meters and sub-metering solutions.

For more information on Enercare visit enercare.ca.

SOURCE Enercare Inc.

For further information: Rob Hogan, North Strategic on behalf of Enercare Inc., rob.hogan@northstrategic.com

Disclaimer

EnerCare Inc. published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 22:31:02 UTC
