EnerCorp Sand Solutions : Appoints New Executive Chairman and New CEO

Justin Morin to Serve as EnerCorp’s Executive Chairman; James Pung to Serve as President and CEO

The Board of Directors of EnerCorp Sand Solutions (“EnerCorp” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce today the appointment of Justin Morin to serve as EnerCorp’s Executive Chairman. Mr. Morin will step down from his current role as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), and transition day to day leadership responsibility to EnerCorp’s current President, James Pung, who the Board is pleased to appoint as President and CEO of the Company. These appointments follow a lengthy period of transition among these talented executives, and the Board commends both of them on their leadership and continued contributions to the Company.

James Pung (left) and Justin Morin (right) of EnerCorp Sand Solutions. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We’ve been working on this transition for several months, and I’m pleased with what I see in the company’s future,” said Mr. Morin. “The team is strong, and I look forward to continuing to support the company as Executive Chairman.”

"James’ appointment as President and CEO represents a leadership transition that we expect to be seamless," said Patrick Connelly, a Partner at Intervale Capital and Director on EnerCorp’s Board. "Over the past several months, Justin and James have closely collaborated to assemble a broad and talented team to lead the next phase of the Company’s growth.”

“On behalf of the employees, the Board and the Company’s shareholders, we offer our deepest gratitude to Justin for his entrepreneurial vision in building the industry’s leading sand management company, and commend him for his many years of leadership and service to the company and its employees,” said Jason Turowsky, a Partner at Intervale Capital and Director on EnerCorp’s Board. “We’re thrilled that he will continued to serve the Company as Executive Chairman.”

Independent Director Amy Nelson added, “We welcome James to his new role as CEO and President of the Company. James is a superb leader with a strong track record of success in our industry, and we’re excited about the contributions he will make as the Company’s CEO.”

Prior to his appointment as President and CEO, Mr. Pung served as President of EnerCorp and Chief Executive Officer of Energes Oilfield Solutions, a predecessor company to EnerCorp. Before joining Energes, Mr. Pung served in various field services and management roles over the past 15 years. James’ oilfield services career began in 2004 with a start-up flowback and hydraulic services company, and has served in a variety of roles from district management up through corporate regional and country management roles.

As the Company’s Executive Chairman, Mr. Morin will continue to focus on leading selected strategic initiatives for the firm and continuing to facilitate a smooth leadership transition with Mr. Pung.

EnerCorp Board of Directors Justin Morin James Pung Amy Nelson Executive Chairman Chief Executive Officer Independent Director W. Patrick Connelly Jason Turowsky Patrick Conroy Director Director Director

