Enerchina : (1) RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MANAGING DIRECTOR AND (2) CHANGES OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

10/29/2019 | 07:37am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

OSHIDORI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

威 華 達 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 622)

    1. RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
      AND
  2. CHANGES OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The Board announces that with effect from 29 October 2019:

  1. Mr. Chow Chi Wah Vincent resigned as an executive director, a managing director, a company secretary and an authorised representative of the Company;
  2. Ms. Liu Tsui Fong has been appointed as the company secretary of the Company; and
  3. Ms. Wong Wan Men Margaret has been appointed as an authorised representative of the Company.

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, MANAGING DIRECTOR, COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The board of directors (the "Board") of Oshidori International Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Mr. Chow Chi Wah Vincent ("Mr. Chow") resigned as (i) an executive director; (ii) a company secretary; (iii) an authorised representative of the Company pursuant to Rule 3.05 of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"); and (iv) an authorised representative of the Company for accepting service of process or notices in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Companies Ordinance") with effect from 29 October 2019 due to his other business commitment.

*  for identification purpose only

1

As a result of the resignation of Mr. Chow, he also ceased as Managing Director of the Company on 29 October 2019.

Mr. Chow confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Stock Exchange.

The Board wishes to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Chow for his invaluable contribution to the Group during his tenure of services.

APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY

The Board is pleased to announce that Ms. Liu Tsui Fong ("Ms. Liu") has been appointed as the company secretary of the Company with effect from 29 October 2019.

Ms. Liu is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, an association member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Ms. Liu obtained a Master of Arts in International Accounting from the City University of Hong Kong. Ms. Liu is currently the company secretary of Imagi International Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange).

APPOINTMENT OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The Board is pleased to announce that Ms. Wong Wan Men Margaret has been appointed as an authorised representative of the Company pursuant to Rule 3.05 of the Listing Rules and the Companies Ordinance with effect from 29 October 2019.

By Order of the Board

Oshidori International Holdings Limited

Wong Wan Men Margaret

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 29 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following directors:

Executive Directors:

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Mr. Sam Nickolas David Hing Cheong

Mr. Cheung Wing Ping

(Chairman)

Mr. Hung Cho Sing

Mr. Wong Yat Fai

Mr. Chan Hak Kan

Ms. Wong Wan Men Margaret

2

Disclaimer

Enerchina Holdings Limited published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 11:36:07 UTC
