Enerchina : (1) RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MANAGING DIRECTOR AND (2) CHANGES OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

As a result of the resignation of Mr. Chow, he also ceased as Managing Director of the Company on 29 October 2019.

Mr. Chow confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Stock Exchange.

The Board wishes to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Chow for his invaluable contribution to the Group during his tenure of services.

APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY

The Board is pleased to announce that Ms. Liu Tsui Fong ("Ms. Liu") has been appointed as the company secretary of the Company with effect from 29 October 2019.

Ms. Liu is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, an association member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Ms. Liu obtained a Master of Arts in International Accounting from the City University of Hong Kong. Ms. Liu is currently the company secretary of Imagi International Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange).

APPOINTMENT OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The Board is pleased to announce that Ms. Wong Wan Men Margaret has been appointed as an authorised representative of the Company pursuant to Rule 3.05 of the Listing Rules and the Companies Ordinance with effect from 29 October 2019.

