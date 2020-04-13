Energean to Deploy ODYSSEA Instrumentation on its Gas Production Platform in Greece

ATHENS, Greece, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mediterranean-focused exploration & production (E&P) company Energean has signed an agreement with the Democritus University of Thrace (DUTH) for the deployment of the ODYSSEA Platform, developed by the EU-funded ODYSSEA Project.

Energean will host ODYSSEA instrumentation on the company's gas production platform based in South Kavala, Greece. The ODYSSEA equipment will monitor selected oceanographic parameters such as conductivity, water temperature (pH), water level, turbidity, dissolved oxygen, currents at various depths over the water column, suspended matter and marine noise.

Among others, Energean will deploy ODYSSEA's Modular Seafloor Lander, an autonomous system, which includes different sensor types powered by an on-board battery package. The system will be lowered to the sea bottom near Energean facilities in the Thracian Sea where it will collect data with a pre-defined temporal interval.

ODYSSEA is in advanced stages of developing, operating and demonstrating an interoperable and cost-effective platform that fully integrates networks of observing and forecasting systems across the Mediterranean basin, addressing both the open sea and the coastal zone.

"The agreement illustrates the rapid progress made by the ODYSSEA Project," said ODYSSEA coordinator Prof. Georgios Sylaios from the Democritus University of Thrace. "This is the essence of ODYSSEA, since it aims to familiarise users with oceanographic instrumentation, models, forecasts and services."

"As a company that is focused on delivering energy transition and securing the sustainable development of natural resources in the Mediterranean, we are committed to advance research and data collection in the Mediterranean," said Vassilis Tsetoglou, Energean's HSE director.

"We are happy to cooperate with ODYSSEA on such an ambitious effort to improve ocean observations for environmental management, monitoring the marine ecosystem health and safety, and boosting surveillance."

About ODYSSEA

ODYSSEA is an EU-funded project targeting Mediterranean marine data, making it easily accessible and operational to multiple end-users.

The project, which received funding through the Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Programme, aims to develop, operate and demonstrate an interoperable and cost-effective platform which fully integrates networks of observing and forecasting systems across the Mediterranean basin.

The platform will collect data from the many databases maintained by agencies, public authorities and institutions of Mediterranean EU and non-EU countries, integrating existing earth observation facilities and networks in the Mediterranean Sea.

Contact

Menelaos Hatziapostolidis

odysseamer@gmail.com

+30(6)945154829

SOURCE ODYSSEA