Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Energean to Deploy ODYSSEA Instrumentation on its Gas Production Platform in Greece

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/13/2020 | 09:31am EDT

ATHENS, Greece, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mediterranean-focused exploration & production (E&P) company Energean has signed an agreement with the Democritus University of Thrace (DUTH) for the deployment of the ODYSSEA Platform, developed by the EU-funded ODYSSEA Project.

Energean will host ODYSSEA instrumentation on the company's gas production platform based in South Kavala, Greece. The ODYSSEA equipment will monitor selected oceanographic parameters such as conductivity, water temperature (pH), water level, turbidity, dissolved oxygen, currents at various depths over the water column, suspended matter and marine noise.

Among others, Energean will deploy ODYSSEA's Modular Seafloor Lander, an autonomous system, which includes different sensor types powered by an on-board battery package. The system will be lowered to the sea bottom near Energean facilities in the Thracian Sea where it will collect data with a pre-defined temporal interval.

ODYSSEA is in advanced stages of developing, operating and demonstrating an interoperable and cost-effective platform that fully integrates networks of observing and forecasting systems across the Mediterranean basin, addressing both the open sea and the coastal zone.

"The agreement illustrates the rapid progress made by the ODYSSEA Project," said ODYSSEA coordinator Prof. Georgios Sylaios from the Democritus University of Thrace. "This is the essence of ODYSSEA, since it aims to familiarise users with oceanographic instrumentation, models, forecasts and services."

"As a company that is focused on delivering energy transition and securing the sustainable development of natural resources in the Mediterranean, we are committed to advance research and data collection in the Mediterranean," said Vassilis Tsetoglou, Energean's HSE director.

"We are happy to cooperate with ODYSSEA on such an ambitious effort to improve ocean observations for environmental management, monitoring the marine ecosystem health and safety, and boosting surveillance."

About ODYSSEA

ODYSSEA is an EU-funded project targeting Mediterranean marine data, making it easily accessible and operational to multiple end-users.

The project, which received funding through the Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Programme, aims to develop, operate and demonstrate an interoperable and cost-effective platform which fully integrates networks of observing and forecasting systems across the Mediterranean basin.

The platform will collect data from the many databases maintained by agencies, public authorities and institutions of Mediterranean EU and non-EU countries, integrating existing earth observation facilities and networks in the Mediterranean Sea.

Contact
Menelaos Hatziapostolidis
odysseamer@gmail.com 
+30(6)945154829

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energean-to-deploy-odyssea-instrumentation-on-its-gas-production-platform-in-greece-301039338.html

SOURCE ODYSSEA


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:50aDo Mosquitoes and Ticks Transmit COVID-19? Experts Say No
BU
09:49aINDIGO BOOKS & MUSIC : Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Pandemic
AQ
09:47aROSCAN GOLD : IIROC Trading Halt - ROS
AQ
09:47aRISE LIFE SCIENCE : IIROC Trading Halt - RLSC
AQ
09:46a“The Pets of Infragistics” Initiative Keeps Global Employees Engaged
GL
09:46aDirectional Drilling Market Segmented by Application, Geographic Landscape, and Forecast 2019-2023 | Technavio
BU
09:46aEastman donates material to Purdue for protective lenses, face shields
GL
09:43aEBay appoints former Walmart executive Iannone as CEO
RE
09:43a2020 Blancpain-Imaginist Literary Prize themed "Joining the Ranks of Contemporaries" is open for entries
PR
09:43aSERMO REPORTS ON LIFE OR DEATH DECISIONS : US Physicians Are 3 Times as Likely to Say Do-Not-Resuscitate Should Be the Protocol for COVID Patients Who Code Vs Physicians in Other Countries
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group