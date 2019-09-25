Energex : Veloway 1 bikeway closure for Energex network maintenance

Energex will soon commence urgent underground network maintenance on the city's power grid that runs along the Veloway 1 bikeway.

Energex advises non-peak hour night and some weekend closures to a section of the bikeway will be required to ensure both crew and community safety throughout the project between 4 October until 4 November 2019.

To minimise commuter disruption Energex will carry out these works between 8pm and 5am Monday to Friday and two full weekends from 8pm Friday 4 October to 5am Monday 7 October and 8am Friday 1 November to 5am Monday 4 November. The bikeway open at all other times.

Cyclists will be able detour along Vulture Street from the closure points located at Allen Street and Lower River Terrace, Woolloongabba.

We thank the cycling community and local residents for their patience and understanding during the delivery of this vital maintenance.

Please see map below for yellow highlighted works area and alternative cycling route.