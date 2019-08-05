Energex : and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services urge extra caution when backburning near power assets

Energex and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) are urging property owners to take extra precautions while conducting controlled burns near the electricity network.

Energex Safety Advisor Kevin Hore warns there are multiple hazards when power poles are damaged or destroyed by fire.

'If a power pole is accidentally razed in an uncontrolled burn it could cause injuries as it is falling and after it brings down high-voltage powerlines, which can pose a serious threat to people and livestock,' Kevin said.

'Just as concerning is a pole that is only partially burnt because it could be significantly weakened and snap during high winds or storm activity at a later date, bringing down high-voltage wires.

'Network damage from fires not only presents a significant danger for those in the immediate vicinity, it can also cut power to nearby residents for extended periods until it is safe for our restoration crews to enter the area,' he said.

Rural Fire Service (RFS) Assistant Commissioner, John Bolger said taking precautions before and during hazard reduction burns could significantly minimise the risk of damaging property and electricity infrastructure.

'I urge landholders to be aware of their surrounds and remain vigilant to ensure yourself, your family and your property are kept safe while conducting any bushfire mitigation work,' he said.

'To minimise the chances of fire damaging powerpoles and property, I would encourage property owners to trim or clear any long grass, foliage and rubbish within a three metre radius of their electricity infrastructure and remain with any controlled burns they carry out.

'If your council area is not currently drought declared, dampening the cleared three metre radius with water can also reduce the chances of accidental damage to property.

'It is important to note that it is illegal to leave any controlled burn unattended, and permits must be obtained from your local Fire Warden before you light up.

'For more information around bushfire preparedness head to ruralfire.qld.gov.au.'

In the event of a fire always dial triple zero.

