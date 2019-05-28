Log in
Energistics : Board Appoints a New Director

05/28/2019 | 09:31am EDT

HOUSTON, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Energistics Consortium Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Edo Hoekstra to the Energistics board of directors.

Mr. Hoekstra is currently the Manager of the DELFI Cognitive E&P Environment at Schlumberger Information Systems. He is located in Stavanger, Norway.

Mr. Hoekstra has worked for Schlumberger in a number of positions for the last 21 years. For the past 10 years he has held positions in product development. Prior to his current position he was Petrel Platform Manager, the E&P software platform for subsurface characterization, model building, and simulation.

Mr. Hoekstra holds an M.Sc. degree in Applied Physics, with a specialization in Seismic and Acoustic Imaging, from the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands.

"We welcome Edo Hoekstra to the Energistics board," said Ross Philo, president and CEO of Energistics, "his experience in extensive platform integration and modern development practices, including cloud deployment, will be very relevant to the strategic conversations of our board."

The biographies of Energistics board members can be found at www.energistics.org/about-us/board-directors.

About Energistics

Energistics is the leading upstream oil and gas industry's data standards body. We are a global, non-profit consortium established over 25 years ago to bring together industry professionals in a neutral and collaborative environment to develop and deploy open data exchange standards and to address oil and gas information sharing challenges. Our members consist of integrated, independent and national oil companies, oilfield service companies, hardware and software vendors, system integrators, regulatory agencies and the global standards user community. 

For more information, visit our website at www.energistics.org.

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energistics-board-appoints-a-new-director-300856709.html

SOURCE Energistics


© PRNewswire 2019
