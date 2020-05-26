Energistics : Defines JSON Style Guide for Upstream Data Exchange Standards

HOUSTON, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Energistics Consortium is defining a JSON style guide for the Energistics data standards WITSML™ (well, drilling, completions and reporting data), RESQML™ (subsurface modeling, reservoir description and simulation data) and PRODML™ (production and field monitoring data).

The Energistics data standards are based on a common architecture using XML. XML (an object notation designed both to store and transport data) will remain the format of reference for standardized data transfers for some time. A related technology called XML Schema formally describes XML documents, allowing applications to use it as a reference to check the document. JSON is a more efficient object notation although it currently lacks a standard way to have its structure described.

JSON has become popular notably for cloud applications and to define data transactions between known data systems. The OSDU (Open Subsurface Data Universe) initiative to build a common data platform for the energy industry uses JSON, and, given the Energistics' community's activity to integrate Energistics data standards into the platform, providing JSON definitions of these standards is a logical and necessary evolution.

"Energistics is demonstrating the motivation of its community to remain the evergreen standard for upstream data by providing a JSON style guide to use Energistics data standards in cloud and known partner use cases," said Ross Philo, CEO of Energistics, "This effort fits into our commitment to deliver significant efficiencies to the energy industry to realize the full benefits of digital transformation."

