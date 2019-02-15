Energizer Mobile : to Exhibit at Mobile World Congress 2019

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/mobile-world-congress-2019/EnergizerMobile/
About Energizer Mobile
Long-lasting mobile phones and
accessories. As phones are now an integral part of our day-to-day lives,
Energizer is offering a complete line of smartphones and feature phones
powered with massive batteries for days of battery life and freedom. All
products are a combination of innovation, performance and affordability
to appeal to a wide audience and to suit every user's needs. Our mobile
offer is split into four ranges: Power Max, Ultimate, HardCase, Energy.
To keep phones charged and protected at all times, Energizer is offering
a complete line of mobile accessories, ranging from all types of
chargers to shockproof cases, screen protectors and audio accessories.
Energizer Mobile is now offering Lifetime Warranty on all their new
phones and accessories.
