Energizer Mobile : to Exhibit at Mobile World Congress 2019

02/15/2019 | 05:27am EST

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/mobile-world-congress-2019/EnergizerMobile/

Company:     Energizer Mobile
Booth/Stand: CS96
Event: Mobile World Congress 2019
Feb 25 - 28, 2019
Barcelona, ES
Web:

http://energizermobile.com/en/home/

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/EnergizeYourDevice/

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/energizermobile

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyG52qxq5QCVyzaxaP1Z5aw

About Energizer Mobile
Long-lasting mobile phones and accessories. As phones are now an integral part of our day-to-day lives, Energizer is offering a complete line of smartphones and feature phones powered with massive batteries for days of battery life and freedom. All products are a combination of innovation, performance and affordability to appeal to a wide audience and to suit every user's needs. Our mobile offer is split into four ranges: Power Max, Ultimate, HardCase, Energy. To keep phones charged and protected at all times, Energizer is offering a complete line of mobile accessories, ranging from all types of chargers to shockproof cases, screen protectors and audio accessories. Energizer Mobile is now offering Lifetime Warranty on all their new phones and accessories.


© Business Wire 2019
