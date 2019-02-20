Log in
Energy Action : John Huggart - Energy Action Interim CEO

02/20/2019 | 11:41pm EST

The New Year is in full swing and we would like to formally introduce our Interim Chief Executive Officer, John Huggart.

John joined Energy Action in 2018 as General Manager of Consultancy Services and towards the end of the year was appointed Interim CEO of the company. With his strong background in the energy industry gained through experience at AGL, Origin and Alinta Energy, and new start up Pooled Energy, John brings with him a wealth of knowledge and passion to guide the team at Energy Action.

John is a passionate leader who is inspired by driving strategic change, building winning teams and achieving improved outcomes for customers, partners and stakeholders.

Energy Action is a strong and profitable business and with the current market conditions, it has never been a more exciting time to be in the energy space.

The team at Energy Action are excited to see where John will lead the company in 2019, and look forward to a busy year, helping our clients understand and control their energy needs.

Disclaimer

Energy Action Limited published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 04:40:04 UTC
