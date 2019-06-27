Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Energy Action : recognised among Top 10 Renewable Energy consulting/service companies in APAC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 10:26pm EDT

Energy Action is pleased to announce that it has secured a place as one of Energy CIO's Insights' top ranked renewable energy consulting firms in the Asia-Pacific region as part of the 2019 awards program.

Energy CIO Insights, a global publisher delivering analysis of issues relating to energy markets and technology, conducts the annual awards program based on a range of factors including excellence in client service, products and service quality and areas of differentiation.

The inclusion as a finalist in this year's awards followed Energy Action's independent nomination, and selection by Energy CIO Insights' advisory panel comprising top operational and technology executives in the global energy sector in conjunction with the publication's editorial board.

Energy Action was recognised both for the quality of its services and outcomes delivered to clients in the renewable energy space, which forms part of a holistic energy management offering that together, assists clients to minimise energy costs, reduce emissions, and increase the value of their assets.

Energy Action's Chief Executive Officer, John Huggart, said: 'We are pleased to be recognised for providing best-in-class consulting services within the renewable energy segment, supported by our capability and ongoing focus on enhancing client service.'

'The ranking among the region's top providers is a testament to Energy Action's core strengths, including the expertise of our national team, independence to advise on the best deals and systems that support efficient delivery.'

View the full article here: CIO Insights - Energy Action 'Delivering a holistic solution to lowering energy costs and driving efficiency''

Disclaimer

Energy Action Limited published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 02:25:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:36pTHORESEN THAI AGENCIES PUBLIC : Pizza Hut introduces new menus for Hawaiian lovers
PU
11:35pAGUIA RESOURCES LIMITED :  operational Update
AQ
11:31pANAPLAN : named Best Tech Innovation for Commercial Real Estate
PU
11:31pZTE : wins Best Mobile Service for Connected Living in Asia Award by virtue of its ATG Air Broadband Solution
PU
11:24pVietnam's Vingroup in deal with Fujitsu unit, Qualcomm to make 5G phones
RE
11:21pGLORY : Notice of Partial Revision of Consolidated of Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 (184KB)
PU
11:20pPG&E : Responds to CPUC Investigation for 2017 Northern California Wildfires
BU
11:16pNINTENDO : Company View Regarding Stock Trading Unit Reduction
PU
11:12pOil prices fall as market awaits G20, OPEC meeting
RE
11:11pCENTERPOINT ENERGY : Clogged sewer? Utility companies encourage “Call Before You Clear” for natural gas and sewer line safety
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Britain needs more nuclear power, electric chargers for climat..
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing sees fix for latest 737 MAX software flaw in September
3Oil prices fall as market awaits G20, OPEC meeting
4UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC : Boeing sees fix for latest 737 MAX software flaw in September
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : 737 MAX Likely Grounded Until Late This Year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About