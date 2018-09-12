Energy Capital Partners : Promotes Trent Kososki and Matt DeNichilo to Partner

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Capital Partners ("ECP" or "the Firm") today announced that Trent Kososki and Matt DeNichilo, longstanding members of the Firm who lead its credit investing effort, have been promoted to Partners of the Firm.

Doug Kimmelman, Senior Partner of ECP, said, "We are pleased to recognize the accomplishments of Trent Kososki and Matt DeNichilo with these well-deserved promotions. They have each made exceptional contributions to the Firm's investment program and our portfolio companies over the years and more recently as co-portfolio managers and voting members on our credit investment committee. Going forward as part of the next generation of ECP's leaders, both Trent and Matt will focus on expanding our investment activities by originating energy credit opportunities and managing our credit investment effort to help our Limited Partners achieve their investment goals."

Mr. Kososki has been with ECP for 13 years, since joining at the Firm's founding in 2005, and has spent the last eight years helping to launch and lead the Firm's credit investing activities. He was a senior member of the team that sourced and was integrally involved in structuring, executing and overseeing seven of the nine deals in ECP's first credit fund, totaling more than $500 million in credit investments across a diverse array of sub-sectors including midstream oil & gas, power generation, and renewables. Mr. Kososki currently serves on the Firm's valuation committee and credit investment committee as well as on the boards of Ramaco Resources Inc., Cornucopia Oil & Gas LLC, ADA Carbon Solutions, and prior to realization, the boards of Rimrock Midstream LLC, Chieftain Sand and Proppant LLC and Sungevity Inc.

Prior to joining ECP, Mr. Kososki was with the Financial Sponsors Investment Banking Group at Credit Suisse First Boston. He received a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Duke University.

With a decade of tenure at ECP since joining in 2008, Mr. DeNichilo has been an integral team member of ECP's private equity funds and involved in many of the firm's most significant deals, particularly in the power generation and renewable sectors. He was a member of certain deal teams responsible for executing over $4.2 billion in financing transactions, has had board-level responsibility for another $1.7 billion of inherited financings, and has stressed credit experience including critical amendments affecting over $1 billion of loans for power, services and renewable companies. Mr. DeNichilo currently serves on the Firm's credit investment committee and on the boards of Terra-Gen, LLC and Sunnova Energy Corp. Previously, he served on the boards of PLH Group, Inc., Broad River Holdings, LLC, Empire Gen Holdings, Inc., Brayton Point Power, LLC and EquiPower Resources Corp.

Prior to ECP, Mr. DeNichilo was with the Energy Investment Banking Group at JP Morgan. He received a B.S.E. in Operations, Research and Financial Engineering from Princeton University.

