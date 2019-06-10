Energy Department Bans Personnel From Foreign Talent-Recruitment Programs --Update

By Timothy Puko and Kate O'Keeffe

The U.S. Energy Department has banned its scientists and most contractors from participating in talent-recruitment programs sponsored by China and some other foreign governments after finding that its personnel have been recruited by foreign military-affiliated programs and lured with multimillion dollar packages.

The Energy Department has been a major target for such recruiters as it is the government's primary scientific agency, supporting wide-ranging programs from elemental research in physical science up to work enhancing the military's nuclear arsenal. The ban will apply to more than 100,000 people, mostly contractors, at a network of sites and labs across the country, often doing work considered vital to national security, including energy production, artificial intelligence and nuclear physics.

The White House is leading an effort to root out theft of technology and intellectual property from government science programs. It has created a joint committee with Energy Department leadership that intends to make recommendations that can be applied across the administration, Dan Brouillette, deputy energy secretary, said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

As of Monday, the department will require all personnel and nearly all contractors to disclose connections to foreign-government programs designed to recruit scientists, researchers and entrepreneurs, according to a new order reviewed by the Journal. Employees working with any programs deemed to be sensitive from a national-security perspective will have to sever those ties or resign from the department, according to the document and department officials.

The department has found that foreign talent programs have offered scientists in its national lab system hundreds of thousands of dollars -- in some cases millions of dollars -- to conduct research. In some instances, Energy Department laboratory personnel have been recruited by foreign military-affiliated talent programs, Mr. Brouillette said.

While Energy Department counterintelligence personnel will develop a comprehensive list of recruitment programs that will be covered by the order, China and iterations of its Thousand Talents Plan are already squarely in the department's sights, officials said. The order also prohibits countries considered to be adversaries, such as Russia, Iran and North Korea, from using talent programs to pay or otherwise lure scientists in the U.S. to help develop technology, officials said.

The Energy Department's order is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to confront China more aggressively. Tensions have escalated in the past year as the administration has employed tariffs in a battle over fair trade practices. The administration has said China's tactics amount to the pervasive theft of U.S. science and technology, and demanded an end to China's tactic of forcing U.S. businesses to transfer technology.

One would "almost have to be willfully blind" to ignore the threat China poses, Mr. Brouillette said in an interview about the department's new policy, first reported by the Journal in February. "The threat is that they will take technology and research that is paid for by the American taxpayer that in many cases has dual-use applications" in both the commercial and defense sectors, he said.

China's Thousand Talents websites name more than 300 U.S. government researchers who have accepted the program's money, James Mulvenon, general manager at U.S. defense contractor SOS International LLC, told the Senate Judiciary Committee at a December hearing. The Chinese government targets a mix of Americans and foreign nationals, and doesn't limit recruitment efforts to people of Chinese ethnicity.

Participants in such programs "travel from the U.S. at Chinese government expense, divulge technical knowledge through scripted venues, are briefed on China's technology interests, return to their U.S. "base" for more information, and repeat the process," Mr. Mulvenon told senators.

The threat is now growing, according to U.S. officials, as other countries hostile to the U.S. seek to emulate China's success to nurture their own programs to bolster scientific developments.

China has denied orchestrating a systematic plan to steal U.S. technology. "China places a high priority on protecting intellectual-property rights and improving its business operating environment," the U.S. Commerce Ministry told the Journal last year.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The administration's effort to stave off intellectual property theft by China has also led to similar steps at other agencies. The National Institutes of Health last summer urged more than 10,000 research entities to discern whether federal grant recipients had properly reported affiliations with foreign governments or entities. The National Science Foundation has commissioned a review of how to better balance open science with national security, and it is trying to improve its disclosure process for outside affiliations, including support from foreign governments.

Mr. Brouillette said the new policy is necessary because the Energy Department didn't previously require all employees and contractors to disclose their participation in foreign government programs. Its rules didn't make "crystal clear" in every situation that it was illegal or improper to participate, especially for contractors, and codifying the department's policy provides the legal standing to enforce a ban in future, Mr. Brouillette added.

"It gives us the ability to go after folks, if you will," he said.

The department oversees 17 national laboratories. They employee about 15,000 federal workers and another 100,000 contractors. It is also home to the National Nuclear Security Administration, a semi-autonomous agency in charge of maintaining the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile.

Closing the loophole at the Energy Department is critical not only to protecting its own research but to preventing the threat from metastasizing if scientists build on experiences at multiple agencies, said Mr. Brouillette.

"You can conduct genetic-type research at NIH, for instance, and then work your way into a DOE laboratory where we're doing similar work and then potentially work your way into a defense laboratory that does similar work, and you can theoretically combine all those experiences and put those things together in a way that creates a threat," he said.

Once Energy Department scientists pledge to quit problematic foreign talent programs, it would be up to counterintelligence officials to determine whether the scientists continue to present a security risk, said Mr. Brouillette. Disclosure of participation also wouldn't necessarily prevent a possible prosecution of the scientist later on, he said. At the same time, lying could also lead to charges.

In February 2018, a Chinese-American oceanographer pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally accepting a salary from a Chinese talent program while he was employed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Last month, a former Energy Department scientist at the Los Alamos National Laboratory, which does nuclear-weapons research, was indicted for making false statements about his alleged involvement with a Chinese talent-recruitment program. The scientist, who is Indian-American, has pleaded not guilty.

Meanwhile advocacy groups are warning against a witch hunt against scientists of Chinese descent. In a letter to President Trump dated June 4, the Committee of Concerned Scientists -- a nonprofit group that advocates for scientific freedom -- alleged that the U.S. government was waging a "campaign of intimidation of ethnic Chinese scientists" and called for it to "make a public statement assuring them that they will be treated as equal valuable members of the American society."

Mr. Brouillette said that concerns about racial profiling were "political" and that the department's policy was a common-sense approach to protecting U.S.-funded research. He said that all employees, regardless of ethnicity or national origin, would be required to disclose any connections to foreign governments. He also said that, in consultation with lab directors, the department had decided to tailor the policy to apply only to talent-recruitment programs targeting research and that it wouldn't affect cooperative programs or MOUs with friendly countries.

