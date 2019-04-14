Energy Development : NOTICE OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING ON MAY 9, 2019

News

NOTICE OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING ON MAY 9, 2019

Monday, April 15th, 2019

Please be advised that the annual meeting of the stockholders of Energy Development Corporation will be held on May 9, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the 5th Floor Rockwell Business Center Tower 3, Ortigas Avenue, Pasig City, Philippines.

Stockholders of record as of April 1, 2019 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the said meeting. Registration for the meeting begins at 9:00 A.M. For convenience in registering your attendance, please have available some form of identification, such as a company ID, driver's license, voter's ID, TIN card, SSS card, or passport.

If you will not be able to attend the meeting but would like to be represented thereat, you may submit your proxy form, duly signed and accomplished, to the Office of the Corporate Secretary (c/o Mr. Ryan Z. Velasco of Investor Relations) at the head office of Energy Development Corporation, 38th Floor, One Corporate Centre, Julia Vargas corner Meralco Avenues, Ortigas Center, Pasig City, Philippines, on or before April 29, 2019. Beneficial owners whose shares are lodged with PDTC or registered under the name of a broker, bank, or other fiduciary allowed by law must, in addition to the required identification, present a notarized certification from the owner of record (i.e., the broker, bank, or other fiduciary) that he is the beneficial owner, indicating thereon the number of shares owned. Corporate shareholders shall likewise be required to present a notarized secretary's certificate attesting to the authority of its representative to attend and vote at the stockholders' meeting. In accordance with Rule 20.11.2.18 of the 2015 Implementing Rules and Regulations of the Securities Regulation Code, proxies executed by brokers shall be accompanied by a certification under oath stating that before the broker executed the proxy form, he had duly obtained the written consent of the persons in whose account the shares are held.

Validation of proxies will take place on May 3, 2019 at the office of the Company's stock transfer agent.

Notice and Agenda of the 2019 Annual Stockholders' Meeting

Proxy Form