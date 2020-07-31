Energy Down After Exxon, Chevron 2Q Reports -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell after oil majors reported second-quarter losses that were even deeper than anticipated.

Exxon Mobil, the largest U.S. oil company by market capitalization, posted a quarterly loss for the second straight quarter for the first time this century, reporting a loss of $1.1 billion, compared with a profit of $3.1 billion a year ago.

Chevron said it lost $8.3 billion in the second quarter, down from $4.3 billion in profits during the same period last year, its largest loss since at least 1998. It wrote down $5.7 billion in oil-and-gas properties, including $2.6 billion in Venezuela, citing uncertainty in the country ruled by strongman Nicolás Maduro.

The energy sector has had the largest contraction in earnings of any of the 11 Standard & Poor's 500 industry groups, according to research firm Refinitiv.

Noble, a prominent operator of offshore oil-and-gas drilling rigs, filed for bankruptcy Friday, the latest victim of falling oil demand as the coronavirus pandemic ravages the global economy. The number of active, oil-targeted rigs in the U.S. fell by one in the latest week to 180, matching an 11-year-low reached two weeks ago.

