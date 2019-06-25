Energy Down After Fed Comments -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell as Federal Reserve officials tempered market enthusiasm about prospects of a rate cut later this year. The tone of comments from Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell suggested markets had gotten ahead of themselves on the outlook for interest-rate cuts. Oil futures finished more or less flat, around $57 a barrel, ahead of an inventory report. Malaysia's state-owned Petroliam Nasional is adopting a conservative view on global crude-oil prices given uncertainty caused by the ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China and tensions in the Middle East, the company's president and chief executive said.

