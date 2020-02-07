Energy Down After Fed Warning On Global Growth -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell after the Federal Reserve warned that the coronavirus epidemic in China could hurt global economic growth.

Saudi Arabia is set Monday to restart oil production in a long-dormant operation it shares with Kuwait, oil officials said Friday. The oil fields, which can produce as much as 500,000 barrels of crude a day, would resume production following a December settlement of a four-year long dispute between the two countries.

Those reports came as investors fret about a perceived glut in energy commodities in the U.S. spreading to other parts of the world.

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. was up by one in the latest week to 676, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com