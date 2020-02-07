Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Energy Down After Fed Warning On Global Growth -- Energy Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 04:25pm EST

Shares of energy companies fell after the Federal Reserve warned that the coronavirus epidemic in China could hurt global economic growth.

Saudi Arabia is set Monday to restart oil production in a long-dormant operation it shares with Kuwait, oil officials said Friday. The oil fields, which can produce as much as 500,000 barrels of crude a day, would resume production following a December settlement of a four-year long dispute between the two countries.

Those reports came as investors fret about a perceived glut in energy commodities in the U.S. spreading to other parts of the world.

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. was up by one in the latest week to 676, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES 0.99% 22.45 Delayed Quote.-13.27%
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.03% 54.52 Delayed Quote.-18.50%
WTI -1.89% 50.44 Delayed Quote.-19.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
04:51pU.S. Government Bond Yields Fall on Uncertain Economic Outlook
DJ
04:42pIndexes drop from record highs, but tally strong weekly gains
RE
04:32pCanadian dollar hits 2-1/2 month low as virus worries offset jobs gain
RE
04:27pTrans Mountain pipeline cost jumps by two-thirds to C$12.6 billion
RE
04:27pMaterials Down On Global Growth Fears -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:25pEnergy Down After Fed Warning On Global Growth -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:18pWeek ahead on Wall Street
RE
04:18pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Business Employment Dynamics in Colorado – Second Quarter 2019
PU
04:16pFord shakes up top management, promises faster turnaround
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., : 'No concrete proposition' from U.S. to back Huawei rival Ericsson - Swedish minister
2TOTAL : TOTAL : France's Total rejects force majeure notice from Chinese LNG buyer
3NORSK HYDRO ASA : FOURTH QUARTER 2019: Firm response in weak markets
4Agriculture companies say will cooperate in Canadian antitrust probe
5ABBVIE INC. : ABBVIE : Reports 4Q Profit, Bump in Net Revenue

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group