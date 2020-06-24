Log in
Energy Down After IMF Cuts 2020 Economic Growth View -- Energy Roundup

06/24/2020 | 04:44pm EDT

Shares of energy companies fell after the International Monetary Fund cut its projection for global economic growth and as coronavirus case counts continued to rise in many key areas.

The warning weighed on commodities and sectors associated with economic risk, with oil futures falling roughly 6% to about $38 a barrel.

The price of oil was also hit by a U.S. inventory report, which showed a third straight record increase in inventories.

Attempts to reopen the most populous U.S. states -- California, Texas and Florida -- have largely backfired as all three states are seeing record high levels of Covid-19 spread.

Natural gas prices fell for the third straight session, ending 2.4% lower at $1.60-per-million British thermal units, the lowest since April 2.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -5.18% 40.28 Delayed Quote.-34.88%
WTI -5.15% 38.06 Delayed Quote.-33.28%
