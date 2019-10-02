Energy Down After Oil Inventory Report -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell as oil and natural-gas futures continued their long-running retreat.

Oil futures fell for the seventh consecutive session in New York, hitting a near two-month low after an unexpectedly big buildup in stockpiles. Inventories in the U.S. rose 3.1 million barrels during the week ended Sept. 27, far surpassing forecasts made by analysts and traders, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Natural gas futures fell for a 12th straight session, the longest losing streak on record in data that goes back to 1990.

