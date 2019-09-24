Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Energy Down After Trump Speech, Impeachment-Investigation Reports -- Energy Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 04:17pm EDT

Shares of energy companies fell after President Donald Trump made hawkish comments about China in a speech at the United Nations and as odds of impeachment rose.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to unveil a formal impeachment investigation into Mr. Trump when she makes a public appearance at 5 p.m. ET, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In his U.N. speech, Mr. Trump said he won't accept a "bad deal" with China, and also pressured China on its trade practices and security actions in Hong Kong.

French oil giant Total plans to invest $600 to $800 million in renewable energy projects annually and believes it can achieve higher returns than typical levels, said Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne, as reported earlier.

After attacks on its oil infrastructure, Saudi Arabia is moving forward with the much-anticipated initial public offering of its state-owned oil company and considering a proposal to offer investors a much bigger stake in the company than previously planned, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.47% 62.7 Delayed Quote.19.36%
WTI -2.06% 57.11 Delayed Quote.29.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:27pChipotle faces more labor complaints at New York City stores
RE
04:27pNike quarterly revenue beats estimates; shares jump 5%
RE
04:26pS&P 500 posts biggest drop in month amid Trump impeachment calls
RE
04:24pGlobal stocks fall as Trump impeachment talk grows; sterling up after Brexit ruling
RE
04:24pIndustrials Down After Weak Economic Data - Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:22pMaterials Down After Impeachment-Investigation Reports -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:17pEnergy Down After Trump Speech, Impeachment-Investigation Reports -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:15pTaiwan makes large corn, soybean purchase pledge - Illinois governor
RE
04:11pGermany to offer 380 million euro bridging loan to Condor
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA'S MUSK PUSHED FOR SOLARCITY DEAL DESPITE MAJOR CASH CRUNCH: lawsuit
2MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Trumps' China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad..
3OSRAM LICHT : OSRAM LICHT AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tr..
4METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : Postponed MREL debt issuance
5SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group