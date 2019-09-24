Energy Down After Trump Speech, Impeachment-Investigation Reports -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell after President Donald Trump made hawkish comments about China in a speech at the United Nations and as odds of impeachment rose.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to unveil a formal impeachment investigation into Mr. Trump when she makes a public appearance at 5 p.m. ET, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In his U.N. speech, Mr. Trump said he won't accept a "bad deal" with China, and also pressured China on its trade practices and security actions in Hong Kong.

French oil giant Total plans to invest $600 to $800 million in renewable energy projects annually and believes it can achieve higher returns than typical levels, said Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne, as reported earlier.

After attacks on its oil infrastructure, Saudi Arabia is moving forward with the much-anticipated initial public offering of its state-owned oil company and considering a proposal to offer investors a much bigger stake in the company than previously planned, The Wall Street Journal reported.

