Energy Down After Weak Industrial Data - Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell after weak industrial data. The August flash reading of research group IHS Markit's U.S. Manufacturing PMI survey fell into contractionary territory for the first time in 10 years, suggesting that a slowdown in business spending is affecting factory activity in the U.S. Oil futures gave up early gains to slide back to around $55 a barrel. Bullish traders on the oil market "just can't get it going," said Joe Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. "I think they're the victims of a couple of things -- the dollar being a bit stronger overall, and...companies are just not spending madly at the moment so you don't get the extra demand you might at other times."

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com