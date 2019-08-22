Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Energy Down After Weak Industrial Data - Energy Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 04:39pm EDT

Shares of energy companies fell after weak industrial data. The August flash reading of research group IHS Markit's U.S. Manufacturing PMI survey fell into contractionary territory for the first time in 10 years, suggesting that a slowdown in business spending is affecting factory activity in the U.S. Oil futures gave up early gains to slide back to around $55 a barrel. Bullish traders on the oil market "just can't get it going," said Joe Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. "I think they're the victims of a couple of things -- the dollar being a bit stronger overall, and...companies are just not spending madly at the moment so you don't get the extra demand you might at other times."

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.83% 59.96 Delayed Quote.10.34%
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP. -0.07% 43.84 Delayed Quote.-10.40%
WTI -1.11% 55.34 Delayed Quote.23.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:04pS&P 500 stalls in economic data offset, ahead of Fed chair's speech
RE
05:03pOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND : Top global firms commit to tackling inequality by joining G7 Business for Inclusive Growth coalition
PU
05:03pThree Fed Officials Offer Diverging Views on Rate Cuts in TV Interviews -- Update
DJ
05:02pEXCLUSIVE : Biofuels company proposes to buy fire-damaged Philadelphia refinery
RE
05:00pHP CEO Dion Weisler to step down in November
RE
04:51pHasbro to buy studio Entertainment One for $4 billion
RE
04:44pGap same-store sales disappoint as Old Navy struggles
RE
04:42pSalesforce revenue forecast beats estimates, shares rise 7%
RE
04:40pBeloved Pizza Joint Di Fara Re-Opens After Brief Closure Over Tax Debt
DJ
04:39pEnergy Down After Weak Industrial Data - Energy Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADYEN N.V. : Dutch fintech Adyen's founders selling 15% of their stakes
2E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
3OPERA LTD : Opera Limited announces second quarter 2019 financial results
4Oil eases as Fed's Jackson Hole meeting gets underway
5Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group