Energy Down Amid Glut Fears -- Energy Roundup

10/18/2019 | 04:25pm EDT

Shares of energy companies fell slightly amid fears about a growing glut in the U.S.

The number of active oil rigs rose by one to 713 on the latest week, according to a tally from oil-services company Baker Hughes. That follows a report of a surprisingly large buildup in oil stockpiles earlier in the week.

Natural gas prices closed Friday up 4.8% for the week, as forecasts for cooler weather snapped the commodity out of a long losing streak.

President Donald Trump nominated Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette to succeed former Texas Governor Rick Perry in the role.

State oil giant Saudi Aramco is betting that strong earnings reports will buoy investor demand for its postponed initial public offering.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES -1.40% 21.77 Delayed Quote.2.28%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.02% 59.27 Delayed Quote.9.34%
WTI -0.46% 53.69 Delayed Quote.17.91%
