Energy Down As Covid Concerns Linger -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell as the continued upward spiral of Covid cases in the most populous U.S. states spurred fears about oil demand.

The Energy Information Administration boosted its demand forecast for 2020, but indicated that estimates should be taken with a grain of salt because of the uncertainty generated by the recent spike in U.S. cases and coronavirus in general.

"Overall, the news for much of July will continue to be bad," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at the Commonwealth Financial Network, in e-mailed commentary. Mr. McMillan noted that the U.S. appeared to lose control of the pandemic in June and new social-distancing restrictions will take time to have an impact.

"Toward month-end, we can hope to see infection growth stabilizing and starting to decline."

Natural gas prices hit a two-month high around $1.88-per-million British thermal units after weather forecasters said the summer will be hotter than normal throughout most of July in much of the U.S.

