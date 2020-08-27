Energy Down As Hurricane Laura Spares U.S. Energy Infrastructure -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell as Hurricane Laura appeared to spare U.S. oil infrastructure, quelling worries about near-term shortages.

"Crude prices are declining after Hurricane Laura did not hit Houston's oil country and after Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech delivered a stronger dollar," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Group, in a note to clients. Despite the damage wrought to property and human life, "it seems the massive energy infrastructure was spared a direct hit and that is sending oil prices lower."

Natural gas closed at its highest price since Nov. 22, ending the session 4.8% higher at $2.58 per million British thermal units, lifted by a reported drawdown in U.S. inventories and signs that the liquefied natural gas facilities on the Gulf Coast would resume processing gas sooner than anticipated, as reported earlier.

