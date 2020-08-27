Log in
Energy Down As Hurricane Laura Spares U.S. Energy Infrastructure -- Energy Roundup

08/27/2020 | 04:52pm EDT

Shares of energy companies fell as Hurricane Laura appeared to spare U.S. oil infrastructure, quelling worries about near-term shortages.

"Crude prices are declining after Hurricane Laura did not hit Houston's oil country and after Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech delivered a stronger dollar," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Group, in a note to clients. Despite the damage wrought to property and human life, "it seems the massive energy infrastructure was spared a direct hit and that is sending oil prices lower."

Natural gas closed at its highest price since Nov. 22, ending the session 4.8% higher at $2.58 per million British thermal units, lifted by a reported drawdown in U.S. inventories and signs that the liquefied natural gas facilities on the Gulf Coast would resume processing gas sooner than anticipated, as reported earlier. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.23% 45.09 Delayed Quote.-30.29%
WTI -0.88% 42.972 Delayed Quote.-29.32%
