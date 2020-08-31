Energy Down As Investors Hedge On Demand -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for global demand.

There were some signs that the pandemic was moderating in hard-hit U.S. areas, such as Florida and California.

U.S. benchmark oil prices erased early gains to close 0.8% lower at $42.61 a barrel.

South African power concern Sasol said facilities in Louisiana and Texas remain closed following Hurricane Laura, which caused electrical blackouts and other damage to infrastructure near the Saint Charles, La., site.

