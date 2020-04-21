Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Energy Down As Oil Bounce Falters At $10/Barrel -- Energy Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 04:39pm EDT

Shares of energy companies fell as oil futures remained near historic lows.

The price of oil for June delivery closed just above $10 a barrel, up sharply from a day earlier, when the futures contract for May delivery expired worthless, and traders were receiving payment for the first situation of its kind on record.

Still, the oil price finished at a roughly 21-year low for active contracts, amid fears that the most important hub for domestic oil, in Cushing, Okla., would be unable to receive more oil.

The Railroad Commission of Texas, which regulates the oil-and-gas industry in America's largest oil-producing state, deferred a decision on whether to curtail production for the first time since the 1970s. Its commissioners plan to revisit whether to force operators to reduce production on May 5.

Shares of oil producers rose slightly, however, as some, such as Continental Resources, were set to cut production without the state order. Meanwhile, giants such as Exxon Mobil, opposed the energy regulator's proposal as their "downstream" refining operations can benefit from lower prices.

The oil crash has already claimed casualties. Shale driller Unit Corp. is planning to file for bankruptcy in the wake of the collapse in oil prices, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Royal Dutch Shell has postponed its Jackdaw natural-gas field development in the North Sea, the company said Tuesday, the latest cut to exploration activities in response to the pandemic. Natural gas prices fell Tuesday after a long run-up. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:58pBANK OF JAMAICA : Revision of Operational Times for Financial Market Infrastructure
PU
04:58pDepartment of Energy Announces $28 Million to Develop Ultrahigh Temperature Materials for Gas Turbine Applications
PU
04:53pNO VACANCY : Main U.S. oil storage in Cushing is all booked
RE
04:52pChipotle March same-store sales drop even as delivery orders surge
RE
04:50pCanadian stocks and dollar sink as oil crash rattles investors
RE
04:49pSnap shares rise 20% as coronavirus spurs use, revenue growth beats Street
RE
04:48pWHITE HOUSE MULLS LIABILITY PROTECTION FOR REOPENING BUSINESSES : Trump adviser
RE
04:45pTop U.S. oil ETF tumbles 25% as crude prices continue to slide
RE
04:42pSMALL BUSINESS LOAN PROGRAM DISCRIMINATED AGAINST WOMEN, MINORITIES : lawsuit
RE
04:39pEnergy Down As Oil Bounce Falters At $10/Barrel -- Energy Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRENT : Brent oil futures plunge as growing glut feeds market panic
2PEUGEOT : PEUGEOT : maker PSA says prepared for plunge in car demand
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Coronavirus Can't Stop America's Best Stocks -- Streetwise
4BEYOND MEAT, INC. : BEYOND MEAT : Starbucks brings Beyond Meat and Oatly to China with new plant-based lunch m..
5DANONE : DANONE: Resilience amid COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group