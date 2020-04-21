Energy Down As Oil Bounce Falters At $10/Barrel -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell as oil futures remained near historic lows.

The price of oil for June delivery closed just above $10 a barrel, up sharply from a day earlier, when the futures contract for May delivery expired worthless, and traders were receiving payment for the first situation of its kind on record.

Still, the oil price finished at a roughly 21-year low for active contracts, amid fears that the most important hub for domestic oil, in Cushing, Okla., would be unable to receive more oil.

The Railroad Commission of Texas, which regulates the oil-and-gas industry in America's largest oil-producing state, deferred a decision on whether to curtail production for the first time since the 1970s. Its commissioners plan to revisit whether to force operators to reduce production on May 5.

Shares of oil producers rose slightly, however, as some, such as Continental Resources, were set to cut production without the state order. Meanwhile, giants such as Exxon Mobil, opposed the energy regulator's proposal as their "downstream" refining operations can benefit from lower prices.

The oil crash has already claimed casualties. Shale driller Unit Corp. is planning to file for bankruptcy in the wake of the collapse in oil prices, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Royal Dutch Shell has postponed its Jackdaw natural-gas field development in the North Sea, the company said Tuesday, the latest cut to exploration activities in response to the pandemic. Natural gas prices fell Tuesday after a long run-up.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com