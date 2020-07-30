Energy Down As Royal Dutch Earnings Weigh -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell sharply as European oil majors gave sobering updates.

Royal Dutch Shell shares fell after the Anglo-Dutch oil giant swung to its first quarterly loss since its formation more than a decade ago and warned that the outlook for oil-and-gas demand remains uncertain, tempering hopes that the worst of the pandemic's effects on the oil business had passed.

Italian energy giant Eni cut its dividend and introduced a new policy for payouts, linked to the price of Brent oil. Offshore drilling contractor Valaris said it could file for bankruptcy soon to deal with debt totaling about $7 billion, saying a waiver and forbearance period with lenders and bondholders is scheduled to end within days.

