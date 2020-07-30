Log in
Energy Down As Royal Dutch Earnings Weigh -- Energy Roundup

07/30/2020 | 05:43pm EDT

Shares of energy companies fell sharply as European oil majors gave sobering updates.

Royal Dutch Shell shares fell after the Anglo-Dutch oil giant swung to its first quarterly loss since its formation more than a decade ago and warned that the outlook for oil-and-gas demand remains uncertain, tempering hopes that the worst of the pandemic's effects on the oil business had passed.

Italian energy giant Eni cut its dividend and introduced a new policy for payouts, linked to the price of Brent oil. Offshore drilling contractor Valaris said it could file for bankruptcy soon to deal with debt totaling about $7 billion, saying a waiver and forbearance period with lenders and bondholders is scheduled to end within days. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.96% 43.28 Delayed Quote.-34.47%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC -5.08% 13.014 Delayed Quote.-47.60%
VALARIS PLC -33.10% 0.4215 Delayed Quote.-90.63%
WTI -2.06% 40.405 Delayed Quote.-33.00%
