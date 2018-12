Shares of energy companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, after a bounce in natural-gas futures.

Natural gas rose in anticipation of colder weather in many parts of the U.S., supporting the share price of drillers such as Chesapeake Energy.

Oil futures fell to their lowest level since July 2017 after the Baker Hughes tally of oil rigs rose by the largest increment in six weeks.

