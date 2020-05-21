Energy Down Despite Oil Rally as U.S.-China Tensions Rise -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell despite a continuation of the rally in oil futures, as investors pared back bets on a smooth global economic recovery in light of rising U.S.-Chinese tensions.

U.S. oil futures rose for the sixth straight session, hitting a two-and-a-half month high in New York, on bets that U.S. shale drillers will continue shutting in wells. Harold Hamm, the wildcatter who helped usher in the American fracking boom, has spearheaded exploration-and-production cuts on the U.S. oil patch as his company, Continental Resources, invokes a "force majeure" to cancel deliveries to refineries but will soon face pressure on long-term production plans, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"At some point or another they're going to say: 'look we need to sell this stuff,'" said Oliver Pursche, an independent market strategist.

