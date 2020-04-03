Log in
Energy Down Despite Rally In Oil Futures, As Jobs Data Offsets OPEC Hopes -- Energy Roundup

04/03/2020 | 04:39pm EDT

Shares of energy companies fell slightly, despite a surge in oil futures, as a dire jobs report offset hopes of a production deal between Saudi Arabia, Russia and other major producers.

Saudi Arabia and Russia are pressing the U.S. to coordinate oil output cuts in an attempt to stabilize prices and offset the demand effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, OPEC officials said, as reported earlier.

It's unclear whether any production deal could cushion the blow from the stunning drop in energy demand, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

A stunning 701,000 people were removed from payrolls on aggregate in March, and that did not include many of the people who lost their jobs towards the end of the month, when the pandemic-inspired lockdown of cities and states began in earnest.

"A recession unlike any other" has likely begun, said economists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients.

The Bank of America economists estimate that the U.S. economy will contract by an aggregate 10% in the first three quarters of 2020, and that the unemployment rate will rise from 4.4% in March to 15.6% in the coming months.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

