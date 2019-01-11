Energy Down On Mixed Energy Commodity Prices - Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell after an increase in natural gas prices was offset by a retreat in crude oil. Natural gas prices rose 4% to settle at $3.10 per thousand British thermal units, as forecasts of colder weather stoked demand. Oil futures declined, snapping a nine-session winning streak in New York. Venezuela failed to put up nearly $1 billion in collateral to ensure its U.S. crude refineries stay under state control as President Nicolas Maduro begins a new six-year term in office, The Wall Street Journal reported.

-Rob Curran rob.curran@dowjones.com