Energy Down On Production Deal Doubts -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell amid doubts about the viability of a production-cut extension deal.

U.S. oil prices rose 0.3% to close at a three-month high of $37.41-a-barrel as investors awaited the outcome of negotiations between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other top producers including Russia on an extension of their deal.

One potential sticking point involves perceived compliance issues with some nations on previous production caps.

