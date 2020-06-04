Energy Down On Production Deal Doubts -- Energy Roundup

Log in
06/04/2020 | 04:39pm EDT

Shares of energy companies fell amid doubts about the viability of a production-cut extension deal.

U.S. oil prices rose 0.3% to close at a three-month high of $37.41-a-barrel as investors awaited the outcome of negotiations between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other top producers including Russia on an extension of their deal.

One potential sticking point involves perceived compliance issues with some nations on previous production caps. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.60% 39.92 Delayed Quote.-40.09%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.93% 69.1407 Delayed Quote.10.81%
WTI 0.94% 37.32 Delayed Quote.-39.39%
