MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Energy Down Slightly After US Data, Even As Oil Rises -- Energy Roundup

05/15/2020 | 04:33pm EDT

Shares of energy companies fell slightly after weak U.S. economic data and fears of renewed aggression in a trade war with Chain.

Oil futures tested the $30-per-barrel level for the first time in a month, buoyed by hopes that U.S. production would continue to slow, easing glut fears.

Most actively traded U.S. crude futures for July delivery rose 5.9% to $29.52 a barrel. Prices have risen from a 21-year low of $11.57 hit last month with oversupply fears easing.

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 34 in the last week to 258, the ninth straight weekly decline in a tally from oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Energy majors Equinor, Shell and Total said Friday that they will jointly invest in a project to store and transport CO2 in Norway. The project, called Northern Lights, is part of the Norwegian government's goal to develop a full-scale carbon capture and storage value chain in the Scandinavian country by 2024.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -1.71% 13.76 Delayed Quote.-45.38%
EQUINOR ASA 4.87% 139.2 Delayed Quote.-22.79%
LONDON BRENT OIL 4.45% 32.87 Delayed Quote.-55.33%
WTI 6.22% 29.79 Delayed Quote.-57.49%
