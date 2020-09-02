Energy Down With Oil Futures As Dollar Rebounds -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell alongside oil futures as the dollar recouped some of its recent losses. Oil futures closed down more than 2% at $41.51 a barrel, their lowest level in nearly a month.

Saudi Arabia's state oil giant is reviewing plans to expand at home and abroad, slowing down and reviewing a $6.6 billion plan to add petrochemical output at its Motiva refinery in Texas, and pausing investments in refineries in China, India and Pakistan among other possible retrenchments, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Natural gas futures fell for a fourth consecutive session, closing down 1.9% at $2.49-per-million British thermal units on concerns that cooler weather and a rebound in offshore gas production that was temporarily halted due to Hurricane Laura will add to a storage oversupply.

