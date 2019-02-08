Energy Down as Global Growth Concerns Offset Oil Supply Issues -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell as concerns about the outlook for global economic growth offset signs of slowing supply. Military clashes between rival militias over control of Sharara, Libya's largest oil field, have made conditions unsafe and production isn't likely to restart soon, the country's National Oil Corp. said Friday, as reported earlier. In Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro's energy officials are struggling to access oil markets as the U.S. and its allies support the challenge from Juan Guaido.

