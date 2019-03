Shares of energy companies fell as a rally in oil futures faltered near the psychologically significant $60-per-barrel level. Oil prices tested the $60 level in New York, reflecting another wave of buying in the wake of Sunday's decision from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the cartel's Russian allies to extend production cuts. Uncertainty about the outlook for trade talks and interest rates caused prices to fall back.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com