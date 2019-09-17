Energy Down as Saudi Brings Production Back Faster Than Anticipated -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell alongside oil prices after Saudi Arabia said it had brought lost supplies back online in the wake of a drone attack on one of its largest energy installations.

Newly appointed Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the kingdom is already supplying oil to its customers at pre-attack levels and that normal production levels will return by the end of September, with half of production lost in the attacks now restored, as reported earlier.

Oil futures fell by the most since Aug. 1 in New York trading, finishing down by more than 5%. Oil prices are likely to remain volatile, however, as Saudi Arabia reportedly reached the conclusion that Iran was likely behind the attacks.

