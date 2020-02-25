Energy Down on Fears of Further Coronavirus Spread -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell sharply alongside oil futures after more reported deaths from coronavirus in Italy and warnings from U.S. public health officials about a potential domestic outbreak.

Oil futures settled at a two-week low below $50 a barrel as hopes faded that the coronavirus could be contained. An official at the Centers for Disease Control warned that the outbreak could become a pandemic capable of reaching U.S. shores.

