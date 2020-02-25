Log in
Energy Down on Fears of Further Coronavirus Spread -- Energy Roundup

02/25/2020 | 04:35pm EST

Shares of energy companies fell sharply alongside oil futures after more reported deaths from coronavirus in Italy and warnings from U.S. public health officials about a potential domestic outbreak.

Oil futures settled at a two-week low below $50 a barrel as hopes faded that the coronavirus could be contained. An official at the Centers for Disease Control warned that the outbreak could become a pandemic capable of reaching U.S. shores.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.12% 55.01 Delayed Quote.-13.77%
WTI -2.54% 50.115 Delayed Quote.-12.86%
