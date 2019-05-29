Log in
Energy Down on Trade-War, Growth Fears -- Energy Roundup

05/29/2019 | 04:22pm EDT

Shares of energy companies fell alongside oil futures as market participants braced for the negative impact of a trade war. This week, traders have sold out of stocks and commodities linked to global growth rates as harsh rhetoric from both Washington and Beijing lessened the odds of an amicable settlement to trade dispute. Oil futures could come under further pressure after national-security adviser John Bolton said the White House would not take military action against Iran despite an assessment that it was behind attacks on tankers near the United Arab Emirates. Last week, investors piled into exchange-traded funds linked to energy stocks, reallocating capital from other sectors after a strong run for oil, according to one brokerage. "The recent trend in energy inflows has been the biggest/most persistent post-crisis," said strategists at brokerage Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research, in a note to clients.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

