Energy Falls With Oil Futures After Economic Data -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell alongside oil futures as traders retreated from risky commodities and stocks in the wake of weak factory and home-sales data.

Targa Resources fell after the pipeline concern said the sale of its Bakken Badlands operations weighed on quarterly earnings, contrary to investors' anticipation of gains related to the sale.

SM Energy shares fell after it reported a quarterly operating loss that was wider than some investors had anticipated.

