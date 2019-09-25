Log in
Energy Flat After Oil Inventories Buildup -- Energy Roundup

09/25/2019 | 04:28pm EDT

Shares of energy companies were more or less flat after a reported increase in oil inventories.

Oil futures fell after an Energy Information Administration report that crude-oil stockpiles rose by 2.4 million barrels to 419.5 million barrels, bringing them back to near the five-year average for this time of year, and reversing downdrafts earlier in the summer.

Natural-gas prices declined for the seventh straight session as temperatures looked set to drop in most of the U.S., reviving fears about oversupply of that commodity.

Hedge fund Elliott Management sent a letter to Marathon Petroleum's board proposing again that Marathon split into three different companies--one comprising its Speedway gas-station chain, one its midstream operations and the third its refining operations.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.13% 62.41 Delayed Quote.19.36%
WTI -0.53% 56.54 Delayed Quote.29.54%
