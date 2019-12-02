Energy Flat As OPEC Production -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies were more or less flat, as risk aversion was offset by reports that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partner Russia would extend production caps.

Saudi Arabia will push for an extension of oil-production cuts through mid-2020 at a meeting of OPEC and Russian-led producers this week out of concern for Saudi Aramco's initial public offering share price, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Apache shares plunged after the oil producer released a scant details on progress drilling for oil off the coast of South American nation Suriname, saying it's conducting additional tests and plans to drill deeper into the rock.

Exxon Mobil cancelled plans for a natural-gas import terminal in Australia after failing to secure the backing of long-term customers.

