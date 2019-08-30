Energy Flat as Dorian Looms and Baker-Hughes Rig Count Hits 20-Month Low -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies were more or less flat, as demand fears were offset by a reported downturn in production activity.

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 12 in the past week to 742, a 20-month low, according to the latest tally from oil-field services company Baker Hughes, a GE Company. "It is unlikely Hurricane Dorian will have a major impact on total US refined products consumption, although it could disrupt movements and deliveries," said analysts at research firm S&P Global Platts, in e-mailed commentary. The possibility that the storm moves into the Gulf of Mexico after making landfall in Florida means it could wind up disrupting production off the coast of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, according to S&P Global Platts.

The Iranian oil tanker released from Gibraltar over U.S. objections earlier this month is set to offload its cargo to smaller vessels that will take the crude to Syria, potentially violating the terms of its release, The Wall Street Journal reported.

