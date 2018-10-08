Energy Flat on Output Shutdowns in Gulf Of Mexico, Deals -- Energy Roundup

Energy companies were flat as the oil rally paused.

Production platforms and rigs in the Gulf of Mexico were shut in as Hurricane Michael barreled through Cuba toward the oil-producing region.

Offshore driller Ensco has agreed to buy rival Rowans Cos. in a $12 billion stock deal as offshore activity slowly picks up after a prolonged slump.

Norway's BW LPG dropped a hostile, $1.1 billion takeover bid for U.S.-based Dorian LPG, which would have created the world's biggest fleet of gas carriers.

A "major incident" happened Monday at Canada's largest oil refinery in Saint John, New Brunswick, according to plant owner Irving Oil.

Natural-gas prices rose to an eight-month high Monday as traders anticipated colder-than-average weather spreading across the Midwest in the next few weeks. Futures for November delivery gained 3.9% to $3.267 a million British thermal units on the New York Mercantile Exchange, their highest close since Jan. 25.

