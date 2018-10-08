Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Energy Flat on Output Shutdowns in Gulf Of Mexico, Deals -- Energy Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 11:11pm CEST

Energy companies were flat as the oil rally paused.

Production platforms and rigs in the Gulf of Mexico were shut in as Hurricane Michael barreled through Cuba toward the oil-producing region.

Offshore driller Ensco has agreed to buy rival Rowans Cos. in a $12 billion stock deal as offshore activity slowly picks up after a prolonged slump.

Norway's BW LPG dropped a hostile, $1.1 billion takeover bid for U.S.-based Dorian LPG, which would have created the world's biggest fleet of gas carriers.

A "major incident" happened Monday at Canada's largest oil refinery in Saint John, New Brunswick, according to plant owner Irving Oil.

Natural-gas prices rose to an eight-month high Monday as traders anticipated colder-than-average weather spreading across the Midwest in the next few weeks. Futures for November delivery gained 3.9% to $3.267 a million British thermal units on the New York Mercantile Exchange, their highest close since Jan. 25.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:25pShares slip on China growth fears, dollar gains
RE
11:25pShares slip on China growth fears, dollar gains
RE
11:24pGlobal shares slip on China growth fears, dollar gains
RE
11:24pUtilities Up Amid Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
11:22pTech Falls on Risk Aversion -- Tech Roundup
DJ
11:19pConsumer Companies Higher, Yield Fears Subside -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
11:18pHealth Care Flat, Traders Seek Less Yield-Sensitive Areas -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
11:18pPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : “Hungary’s support for our EU process is important to us”
PU
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pIndustrials Up, Growth Prospects Seen Intact -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TELE COLUMBUS AG : TELE COLUMBUS AG: PŸUR and ADO Immobilien Management expand partnership further
2SOPHOS GROUP PLC : SOPHOS : Notice of Results
3GOLD : 3 Reasons Why Gold Keeps Going Down
4ENSCO PLC : ENSCO : and Rowan Companies plc Agree to Combine, Creating Industry-Leading Offshore Driller
5ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET SE: Release of a capital market information

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.