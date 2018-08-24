Energy Higher After Fed Chairman Powell's Comments -- Energy Roundup

Shares of oil and gas companies rose after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell emphasized the gradual path of planned interest-rate hikes.

Fears that Mr. Powell would take a more aggressive path with rate increases had driven up the value of the dollar, weighing on the prices of commodities in recent weeks.

Pipeline operator Enbridge struck a deal to buy the rest of Spectra Energy Partners for about $3.3 billion in stock.

The oil futures contract in New York booked its first weekly gain in about two months as investors focused on tightening inventories, including signs of shrinking output from Iran. Oil storage levels at the U.S. hub in Cushing, Okla., appear to be declining again after recent increases, according to the biweekly Genscape report.

Talks between French energy giant Total's unit in the U.K. and workers at three of its North Sea oil platforms broke down Thursday, setting the stage for further strikes at the rigs, the union representing the employees said Friday.

