Shares of oil-and-gas companies rose as Saudi Arabia raised concerns about supplies of a popular grade of oil.

Saudi officials told The Wall Street Journal the nation was running low on Arab light crude oil for October allocation.

The reports came ahead of a meeting between OPEC and Russia this weekend in Algeria. The world's largest producers may decide to raise oil production levels significantly to combat tightening supply associated with Iranian sanctions.

