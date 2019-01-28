Energy Impact Partners Invests 5 Million in ViriCiti, Leader in Electric Vehicle Fleet Efficiency

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Impact Partners (EIP), the leading utility-backed energy investment and innovation firm, today announced that it has invested $5.7 million (€5 million) in ViriCiti, in a Series A round. The investment in the world’s leading EV fleet efficiency technology company is EIP’s first in a Europe-based firm.



ViriCiti has developed and deployed a telematics platform for monitoring and managing electric bus and truck fleets, enabling fleet operators to optimize battery and vehicle performance. The company currently serves more than 50% of the e-bus market in Europe and North America, with its solution integrated into some of the largest urban transit networks – including New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

EIP CEO and Managing Partner Hans Kobler commented, “ViriCiti's software platform has proven indispensable to fleet operators and OEMs across both North America and Europe. Their unique, market-leading solution is a critical component of the transition to electric transportation, which is a top priority for EIP's utility partners."

ViriCiti’s core product offers an integrated approach for vehicle monitoring and smart charging, utilizing route planning information and different charging platforms. ViriCiti’s real-time reporting framework keeps transit operators up to date on electric fleet operation, eliminating range anxiety and depleted battery incidents. The company is expanding to serve mixed fleet applications by providing telematics and optimization services to non-EV buses and trucks. It is also developing smart charging capability through the vehicle to dynamically charge as needed during trips, based on integration with multiple charging hardware suppliers.

“As we are right in the middle of energy and infrastructure services, Energy Impact Partners is the perfect partner for us to strengthen our ties with the US market and utilities,” said Freek Dielissen, CEO of ViriCiti. “We will use this investment to open our first North American headquarters on the East Coast and to grow our team and offices to ensure a great customer service and to build up our sales network.”

"Mid- and heavy-duty vehicles present an enormous near-term opportunity for electrification, but fleet operators need the tools to leverage the unique characteristics of battery-powered vehicles," said Shayle Kann, EIP Senior Vice President of Research & Strategy. "ViriCiti provides them vital capabilities that will accelerate electrification, lower operating costs and minimize impacts on the grid."

Through its flagship utility-backed investment fund, EIP has already deployed over $200 million into advanced energy technology companies, including Advanced Microgrid Solutions , Arcadia Power , AutoGrid , BHI Energy , Cimcon Lighting, Inc. , Clevest , Dragos , ecobee , Enchanted Rock , FirstFuel , Greenlots , Mosaic , Opus One Solutions , Powerphase , Sense , Sparkfund , Tendril , and Urbint . Another EIP portfolio company, smart home security technology firm Ring , was acquired by Amazon in March 2018.

About ViriCiti

ViriCiti is a market leader in clean transport and commercial electric transport operations. The company serves as a sustainable, future-proof, and independent partner by providing real-time data and actionable insights for electric as well as mixed fleets. By connecting vehicles and charge stations, ViriCiti provides complete insight into energy management, route operations and flexible charging in one platform. The company was founded in 2012 and is now involved in some of the largest commercial electric fleet operations in more than 20 countries. The company is headquartered in Amsterdam and has two offices in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.viriciti.com/ .

About Energy Impact Partners

Energy Impact Partners is a strategic private equity firm established in 2015 that invests in innovative technologies, services, and products throughout the energy supply chain from generation to consumption. It provides its strategic partners with critical information helping them plot a path into the future. Through close collaboration with its investor base, EIP seeks to bring the best companies, buying power and vision in the industry to bear on the emerging energy landscape. EIP’s utility partners include Southern Company, National Grid, Xcel Energy, Ameren, Great Plains Energy, Fortis Inc., AGL, Avista, MGE Energy Inc., TEPCO, PTT Public Company Limited, OGE Energy Corp., TransCanada, and Alliant Energy. For more information, visit www.energyimpactpartners.com .

Contact info:

Eugene Hunt

Trevi Communications for Energy Impact Partners

gene@trevicomm.com

(978) 750-0333