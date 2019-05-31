Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Energy Lower With Oil Futures After Trump's Mexico Threats -- Energy Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 04:54pm EDT

Shares of energy companies fell alongside oil futures because of fears President Donald Trump's latest tariff measures will weigh further on global growth and energy demand.

Oil futures fell sharply, closing at a three-month low around $53 a barrel, a rapid reversal considering prices were near $65 a barrel at the start of the month.

Iranian oil shipments fell in May, oil consultants said, after the Trump administration tightened its ban on the country's sales, though the nation managed to ship hundreds of thousands of barrels overseas, despite the sanctions.

The Baker-Hughes tally of oil rigs showed an increase of three to 800, following three weeks of declines.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:20pCommunications Services Fall on Tariff, Huawei Fears -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:17pTech Drops as China Prepares Response to U.S. Huawei Moves -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:16pTarget Trump's base if trade spat worsens, Mexican farm lobby says
RE
05:16pTariff talks 'have begun,' top officials meet Wednesday - Mexican minister
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15pUNITED TECHNOLOGIES WINS $3.24 BILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT : Pentagon
RE
05:14pUtilities Rise on Safe-Haven Demand, Treasury Moves -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:06pOil falls over 3% on fresh trade worries, posts biggest monthly drop in six months
RE
05:05pOil falls over 3% on fresh trade worries, posts biggest monthly drop in six months
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : China threatens corporate hit-list on eve of new tariffs on U.S. imports
2RENAULT : Past Auto Deals Have Spotted History -- WSJ
3QUALCOMM : QUALCOMM : has strong argument to win reversal of U.S. antitrust ruling - legal experts
4BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual meeting as users vent frustratio..
5UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : loses $1bn in first quarterly post-float result

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About