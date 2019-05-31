Energy Lower With Oil Futures After Trump's Mexico Threats -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell alongside oil futures because of fears President Donald Trump's latest tariff measures will weigh further on global growth and energy demand.

Oil futures fell sharply, closing at a three-month low around $53 a barrel, a rapid reversal considering prices were near $65 a barrel at the start of the month.

Iranian oil shipments fell in May, oil consultants said, after the Trump administration tightened its ban on the country's sales, though the nation managed to ship hundreds of thousands of barrels overseas, despite the sanctions.

The Baker-Hughes tally of oil rigs showed an increase of three to 800, following three weeks of declines.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com