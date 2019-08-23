Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Energy Lower on Escalation of Trade War -- Energy Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 05:12pm EDT

Shares of energy companies fell after the latest escalation in the U.S.-China trade dispute.

In a series of tweets, President Donald Trump lashed out at China after notice from Beijing that it would respond in kind to his administration's latest tariffs. That exacerbated fears about slowing global economic growth, which would deplete demand for oil.

The number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil declined by 16 to 754 on the week, the biggest weekly decline since late April, according to a tally from Baker Hughes.

The Nebraska Supreme Court upheld the state's approval of the Keystone XL pipeline Friday, bolstering the chances of the controversial pipeline expansion moving forward.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES -2.57% 20.88 Delayed Quote.-1.21%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.63% 59.14 Delayed Quote.10.34%
WTI -2.94% 53.85 Delayed Quote.23.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:29pUtilities Fall, Losses Cushioned by Safe-Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:27pTech Lower as Trade-War Fears Hurt Semiconductor Stocks -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:26pPentagon awards Lockheed $2.4 billion contract for F-35 spare parts
RE
05:26pCommunications Services Falls on Risk Aversion -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:23pIMF says team to meet with economic advisers for Argentina president, opposition candidate
RE
05:19pBrazil says Mercosur reached trade deal with EFTA bloc - president
RE
05:17pTrump jacks up tariffs on Chinese imports in latest tit-for-tat
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:12pEnergy Lower on Escalation of Trade War -- Energy Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1China strikes back at U.S. with new tariffs on $75 billion in goods
2China strikes back at U.S. with new tariffs on $75 billion in goods
3ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD : Shares in Peppa Pig owner rise past Hasbro offer
4Oil prices slide as U.S.-China trade war escalates
5SALESFORCE.COM : Salesforce Offers Upbeat Signal On Prospects for Tech Spending -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group