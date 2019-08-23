Energy Lower on Escalation of Trade War -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell after the latest escalation in the U.S.-China trade dispute.

In a series of tweets, President Donald Trump lashed out at China after notice from Beijing that it would respond in kind to his administration's latest tariffs. That exacerbated fears about slowing global economic growth, which would deplete demand for oil.

The number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil declined by 16 to 754 on the week, the biggest weekly decline since late April, according to a tally from Baker Hughes.

The Nebraska Supreme Court upheld the state's approval of the Keystone XL pipeline Friday, bolstering the chances of the controversial pipeline expansion moving forward.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com